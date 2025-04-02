Whether you’re renovating an existing bathroom or adding a new one, choosing the right flooring will be one of the most important decisions you’ll have to make.

Focus on moisture-resistant materials, like vinyl, linoleum, tile, engineered wood, laminate, cork and bamboo.

Your bathroom will get a lot of foot traffic, so you should invest in a durable material like tile, engineered wood or bamboo.

In a bathroom, there’s a high risk of slip-and-fall accidents. Vinyl, bamboo and slip-resistant tile can keep people safe.

Think about how a material will feel under foot. Vinyl and linoleum are soft, while tile can feel cold and hard.

Find a flooring material that fits your budget.

If you have questions or need advice, consult your architect or contractor.