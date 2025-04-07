ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Massachusetts, has announced that Team Blue in its Wilmington, Massachusetts office has been named the number one team in ERA Real Estate.

Wilmington’s Team Blue, which includes team leader Lori Penney, Linda DuCharme, Tim Penney, Janelle Penney, Tatum Teague, Alex Wargo and Marissa Zarrella, was also recently named the top team from ERA Key for the seventh consecutive year. Team Blue also received the Leaders’ Circle Award, which honors agents who have sold at least 65 units or a total volume of at least $10 million.

When announcing Team Blue as The ERA® brand Top All-Around Team, ERA President Alex Vidal said Team Blue is, “dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals in the Greater Boston area and Southern New Hampshire. The team is comprised of agents specializing in luxury real estate, new construction and relocation, bringing a wealth of expertise and a results-driven approach to every transaction. With a strong social media presence and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Team Blue leverages key ERA® brand tools and resources to provide their clients with a seamless and personalized experience. This approach has allowed Team Blue to achieve increased year-over-year production.”

“At ERA Key, we recognize that when agents work together, they can achieve great results,” said President and COO Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor. “As our top team for many years, Team Blue exemplifies this approach. We’re proud of Team Blue’s accomplishments.”

The award for being the number one team was created by ERA Real Estate during its recent announcement of the 2024 ERA® brand’s Circle of Success Award recipients. ERA Key has nearly 300 agents and ERA Franchise Systems LLC has nearly 40,000 agents in more than 2,200 offices worldwide. ERA Key merged with HUNT Real Estate ERA in 2018. The combined brokerage is now the largest brokerage in ERA Franchise Systems.



For more information, visit https://era.com.