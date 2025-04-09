REcore Solutions, a leading provider of MLS SaaS solutions and data licensing, has announced that NorthstarMLS in Minneapolis and the Mid-America Regional Information System MLS (MARIS) in St. Louis have invested in the company, further solidifying REcore Solutions’ position as a driving force in the MLS technology space. The company says this strategic investment highlights a shared commitment to innovation, data integrity and the future of MLS technology.



“At NorthstarMLS, we believe in investing in products that we consider core to systems and future,” said Tim Dain, CEO of NorthstarMLS. “REcore is stabilizing the MLS technology landscape and evolving old ideas they pioneered, like MLS front-end of choice.”



REcore Solutions was built by known MLS technology leaders, for MLSs and Associations, to solve the challenges the industry faces today, a release noted. With products like REcore (SSO dashboard), DataCore (MLS data management solution) and data-licensing solutions, REcore Solutions is simplifying workflows, increasing data security and giving MLSs more ownership options and control over their technology ecosystem, the company stated.



“As an MLS organization with limited programming resources in-house, we understand the importance of leveraging collaboration and scale to develop products designed specifically for our industry’s evolving needs,” said Cameron Paine, president and CEO of MARIS MLS. “REcore is building exactly that, and we are proud to be part of their journey.”



Art Carter, CEO of REcore Solutions, added: “Having NorthstarMLS and MARIS invest in REcore is a testament to the impact we are making in the MLS space. Their support validates our vision and accelerates our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that put MLSs in control of their technology and data strategies. We are thrilled to have them on this journey with us.”



The company said this investment underscores REcore Solutions’ model of measured, sustainable growth and deep engagement with the MLS community, reinforcing the shared vision to provide revolutionary solutions that put MLSs in control of their technology and data strategies.



For more information about REcore Solutions and its suite of MLS-first solutions, visit recore.net.