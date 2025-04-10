Everybody knows that exercise is important, but many people struggle to stick to a workout routine. Before you start exercising, think about your goals and interests. That will help you choose activities that you’ll enjoy and want to keep doing.

Identify Your Goals

Being clear about what you hope to accomplish will help you narrow down your options and select activities that will be right for you. You might want to lose weight, improve your endurance and stamina, get stronger, have more energy or better manage stress. You might have several objectives.

Doing a single activity won’t help you meet your overall fitness goals. Also, repeating the same workout all the time can quickly become boring. Incorporating a variety of exercises into your routine can keep you interested and motivated and help you achieve your goals.

Choose Activities That You’ll Enjoy

People often make the mistake of doing an activity that feels like a chore. That makes them dread exercising and increases the likelihood that they’ll skip workouts when they’re tired, busy or stressed out.

You’ll be more likely to stick with an exercise routine if you’re doing something fun. Focus on activities that you enjoyed in the past or things that you’ve always wanted to try.

Be Realistic

Starting a new exercise program can be hard, especially if you’re out of shape. One of the most common traps that people fall into is trying to do too much, too fast. That can lead to frustration, disappointment and injuries.

You might have an ambitious goal, like running a marathon, but you’ll have to be realistic about your current fitness level and abilities. Start exercising at a level that’s challenging, but doable and gradually increase the level of difficulty. That might mean beginning with a walk around the block every day, then alternating between jogging and walking, then jogging the entire route. As your endurance increases, you’ll be able to run farther and faster.

Get Support

If you have concerns about your health, consult your doctor before beginning an exercise regimen. You might want to enlist the help of a personal trainer, who can create a program tailored to your goals and help you stay on track.

Working out in group classes, in a club or on a team can help you stay motivated. Others can give you tips, push you to keep going and compliment you on your progress. Receiving positive reinforcement can make you more likely to keep showing up, even when you don’t feel like it. You might even make some new friends.

Figure Out What’s Right for You

An exercise program that works for a friend or family member might not work for you. Think about your own goals, interests and personality. Select activities that will help you get where you want to go and that you’ll enjoy doing.