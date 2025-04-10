Review your current homeowners policy and make sure you’re not paying for more coverage than you need.

Raising your deductible can lead to lower premiums. Just be realistic and select a deductible that you’ll be able to afford.

Getting your homeowners and auto insurance from the same carrier can save you money. Insurers offer substantial discounts to customers who bundle policies.

Request quotes from several insurance companies. They might charge a wide range of premiums for the same types and amounts of coverage.

If your house needs repairs that won’t cost much more than your deductible, it can be in your best interest to pay the entire bill yourself. If you file a claim, the insurance company won’t pay much, but it might jack up your rates.

Many insurers give discounts to customers who install features like storm shutters and security systems. Those homeowners are less likely to file claims.