Spring is the most well-known time to sell your home, and for good reason. Many buyers time their home search with the spring real estate season, the weather is warming up, and homes can be presented in the best light, with fresh landscaping, green grass, and blooming flowers and foliage. Ensuring your home stands out can facilitate a quicker sale at your ideal price. A well-executed spring refresh can enhance curb appeal, create an inviting atmosphere, and boost your home’s market value. Here are some ways to prep your home for a successful spring sale.

Enhance curb appeal

Your home exterior is the first thing buyers will see when they arrive at your home. To make a lasting positive first impression, here are a few updates to make:

Powerwash the exterior: Clean the siding, walkways, and driveway to remove winter dirt and grime.

Refresh the landscaping: Complete a spring refresh by trimming overgrown bushes, adding fresh mulch, and planting seasonal flowers.

Upgrade outdoor lighting: At the minimum, make sure all exterior light bulbs are replaced and working. Pathway lighting and additional porch lighting add ambiance and security to your home’s exterior.

Declutter and depersonalize

Decluttering and depersonalizing are two non-negotiables when you’re selling your home. Here are a few key areas that buyers will pay close attention to:

Storage areas: Storage is a must-have for many buyers. Clear out and organize closets, cabinets, and the garage to make spaces appear larger.

Remove personal items: Your family’s story is told through the photos, keepsakes, and unique pieces. Remove these items so buyers can imagine their lives unfolding in your home.

Minimize furniture: Remove several pieces of furniture from each room to create more space to walk and navigate.

Deep clean

Many buyers view a spotless home as a home that has been well-maintained. Also, there are some areas of your home that you may have overlooked that a buyer will notice immediately. Here are some key areas to focus on:

Windows and mirrors: Clean all glass surfaces to allow maximum natural light.

Floors and carpets: Vacuum, mop, or steam clean to remove stains and odors.

Kitchens and bathrooms: Scrub countertops, sinks, and tile grout for a fresh feeling and appearance.

Eliminate pet and cooking odors: Use air purifiers or baking soda treatments to neutralize lingering smells.

Complete small repairs

Often, there are flaws in a home that you’ve grown used to and don’t stand out to you anymore. However, when a buyer sees these same flaws, they may stick out instantly. Here are some areas to fix before listing your home.

Fix leaky faucets and running toilets: These minor fixes show buyers your home is well-maintained.

Repair or replace broken hardware: Assess the hardware throughout the home, such as the doorknobs, cabinet handles, and light switch plates. Determine if any needs replacing, repairing to upgrade the appearance, or fixing any issues.

Touch-up paint: Scuffed walls, baseboards, and doors are part of living in your home. Touch up any areas that have seen better days.

Stage your home for spring

When you’re selling your home, how it looks is equally important as how it feels. Embrace the season and help it feel seasonally fresh and inviting with some of the below spring staging touches: