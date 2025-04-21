Nestment and The Keyes Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, have announced the launch of NestGen, a free 5-week homebuying accelerator in Florida, to address the issue of housing affordability for first-time buyers. The move is the first regional partnership for the two companies.

NestGen, now accepting applications, begins May 21 for first-time Florida buyers who are considering purchasing in the near future, a press release noted. Participants will get educated in the homebuying process, from how much they should budget to creative buying strategies. Keyes experts in insurance, mortgage, property management and title will be available to participants for personal guidance throughout, helping attendees navigate the process smoothly, according to the release.

“Buying a home in Florida is more challenging than ever—especially for young and first-time buyers,” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company. “NestGen creates a space where buyers don’t have to figure it out alone, with partners who are dedicated to helping them get into a home that works for them to start building generational wealth. With our team having helped people navigate Florida real estate for nearly a century, and Nestment mission-driven to unlock ownership for more folks, participants will get honest answers, expert insight, and a personal path forward.”

The need for programs like NestGen is especially urgent in Florida, where housing costs have far outpaced wages. The median home price a typical Floridian could afford dropped from $267,600 in 2017 to $238,800 in 2021, even as prices continued to rise, according to the release. The companies also noted that Florida ranks 21st in housing affordability and has one of the lowest shares of home purchase loans taken out by millennials in the U.S. At the same time, cities like Miami and Orlando are among the top 10 fastest-growing real estate markets in the country, driven by strong employment, cultural appeal, and continued in-migration.

How it works

The NestGen Florida program features weekly sessions led by Keyes and Nestment experts. Participants will:

Learn what they need to get pre-approved for a mortgage

Learn how to build a trusted team of agents, lenders, and insurance providers

Analyze real properties and financial projections

Explore affordability strategies like house hacking, co-buying, and rentvesting

Understand property management and long-term ownership responsibilities

“We’ve always believed in the power of homeownership to create generational wealth,” said Niles Lichtenstein, CEO of Nestment. “In Florida, where affordability is a daily challenge, this partnership with Keyes brings buyers the support they need—across every piece of the puzzle, and every neighborhood in the state.”

