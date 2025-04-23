Some people are just naturally good communicators. For the rest of us mere mortals, communication takes effort, and that’s okay. If you’re in real estate, being a strong communicator isn’t just helpful; it’s critical. One tiny typo or awkward message can cost your client a home or make a potential lead disappear.

In today’s fast-moving and people-driven world, conveying your message clearly and respectfully is a significant part of your job. The good news? You can improve with a bit of intention and practice. Here are six ways to become a better communicator in your business and beyond:

Put the spotlight on them

Begin by paying close attention to the person in front of you. Put your phone away. Close the laptop. Make eye contact. Listen like it’s the most important thing you’ll do all day because it might be. When people feel seen and heard, they open up, and that builds trust.

Don’t just hear, listen

Too often, we’re thinking about what to say next instead of truly listening. Slow down. Try repeating what you heard or asking a quick question to be sure you understood. Not only will it show that you care, but it will also help avoid misunderstandings.

Let your body speak too

Your body language tells its own story. A smile, a nod, or a raised eyebrow shows you’re tuned in. Maintain eye contact, but avoid staring. Look away occasionally to keep it natural. Also, watch for habits like fidgeting, foot tapping, or checking your watch. While small, those habits can easily send the wrong message.

Ask more, talk less

Ready to connect with someone fast? Take the time to ask them questions about themselves and then… let them talk. It makes people feel valued, and you’ll learn a lot in the process. Take time to practice asking better questions, and your conversations will feel more straightforward and genuine.

Keep it simple. Seriously.

No one wants a 10-minute story when a 30-second answer will do. Whether you’re meeting with a client or speaking with your team, keep your communication concise and to the point. Respect their time, and they’ll respect yours.

Remember your manners

“Please” and “thank you” still matter. So does saying “You’re welcome” instead of “No problem.” Be polite. Avoid slang and jokes about politics, religion, or anything else that might offend. If you’re on the phone in public, step outside or lower your voice. Basic respect goes a long way.

Bonus tip: practice makes progress

Like any skill, great communication takes repetition. The more you practice, the more natural it becomes. Over time, you’ll find yourself more confident and clear in person, online and everywhere in between.

