Choosing the right types and amounts of car insurance coverage can be tricky.

Liability coverage will pay if you’re at fault for an accident. It’s required in most states.

Comprehensive and collision coverage are optional in most states, but lenders require them.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can pay if you’re hit by someone who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have adequate coverage.

Medical payments coverage can pay for treatment related to an accident. Personal injury protection can cover those bills, plus other expenses.

Comprehensive and collision coverage can give you peace of mind, but they might not be worth it if you have an old car and substantial savings.

States set minimum coverage requirements, but it can be wise to select higher levels of coverage to protect your assets.

Your needs can change over time. Review your policy and contact your agent to discuss your coverage.