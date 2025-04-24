Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Mary Lee Blaylock will be its next president. She will oversee 48 brokerage offices nationally that support more than 2,300 affiliated agents.

Blaylock joins the company with more than 30 years of residential real estate experience, according to a release. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

“At every step in my career, I have admired Sotheby’s International Realty,” said Blaylock. “The brand has set the standard for client representation and marketing luxury homes worldwide. The reputation of the advisors affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty is peerless and I look forward to leveraging my expertise and passion to serve them.”

Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said that “Mary Lee’s extensive industry knowledge, proven leadership track record in leadership and genuine ability to build strong relationships will undoubtedly drive our company-owned brokerage operations to new heights.”

“Our agents will benefit from her strategic vision, hands-on approach, and commitment to our extraordinarily high standards that will further equip our advisors to deliver unparalleled service and transact for their clients,” he continued.

Since beginning her career as a real estate agent and brokerage manager, Sotheby’s noted that Blaylock has consistently been recognized for her leadership within the residential real estate industry, with RISMedia inducting her to its Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2023.

