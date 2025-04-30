Your eyes can get strained from focusing on a task, such as reading or working on a laptop, for a long time.

When using an electronic device, keep your eyes moisturized. Blink often and use eye drops or a humidifier.

If you wear contacts and your eyes dry out, try wearing glasses instead.

Sit arm’s length from your computer and position the screen so you look slightly downward.

Place your desk away from a heater, fan or air conditioner.

Adjust the brightness and contrast settings on your device.

Cover the windows or use a screen filter to block glare.

Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.

Visit your eye doctor regularly and discuss your screen usage.