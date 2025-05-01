Summer’s steamy temperatures also come with the risk of severe storms. Summer storms can bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail and even hurricanes in some regions. Preparing your home for storm season is vital to protecting your property and potentially avoiding costly damage. Here are some easy fixes to storm-proof your home before any potential summer storms hit.

Inspect Gutters and Downspouts

Clogged gutters and downspouts can cause extensive water damage. Clearing them out will direct rainwater away from your home’s foundation and prevent flooding. Built-up debris can cause water to pool on the roof, increasing the risk of leaks and damage.

Homeowner tip: Clean gutters and downspouts thoroughly. Remove leaves, twigs, and dirt. Install gutter guards to reduce future clogs and so they last longer.

Check the Shingles on the Roof

Your roof often receives the most damage during a storm. Bad storms may result in loose or damaged shingles, impacting the rest of your home. Strong winds can lift or tear off weak shingles, exposing the home’s interior to water. Damaged flashing, a waterproof barrier around vents, and chimneys can cause leaks into the house.

Homeowner tip: Hire a professional to identify loose, curled, or missing shingles. Replace damaged shingles and ensure all flashing is secure.

Seal the Windows and Doors

High winds and heavy rain can easily seep through small cracks around windows and doors. This water can eventually grow mold, cause structural damage and raise energy bills. During high winds, flying debris can break unprotected glass, creating dangerous situations.

Homeowner tip: Apply weatherstripping around doors and caulking around windows. Install storm shutters or impact-resistant windows if you live in a hurricane-prone area.

Trim the Trees and Anchor Outdoor Furniture

To prevent structural damage to your home, removing or anchoring anything that can easily fly away or break off during a navy wind is essential. Overgrown trees and unsecured outdoor furniture or accessories can damage your or your neighbors’ homes, roofs, windows or vehicles during a bad storm.

Homeowner tip: Trim any tree limbs that hang near your house, your neighbor’s house, or power lines. Store or anchor outdoor furniture, grills and decorative items before a storm.

Test the Sump Pump

It’s no secret that heavy rains can lead to flooding, especially in basements or other low-lying areas. A well-functioning sump pump will prevent water from accumulating in your home, so testing the sump pump before the summer storm season can help avoid any preventable flooding.

Homeowner tip: Test your sump pump by pouring water into the pit and ensure it drains. Invest in a battery backup or generator to keep it running during power failures.

Install a Whole-House Generator

A whole-house generator will ensure you’re never without power, no matter how bad the storm is. Even if there are power outages across the neighborhood, your home will maintain its power, which means the lights will remain on, the freezer and refrigerator will continue to work, you’ll have hot water, the A/C will continue to work and you can use your oven.

Homeowner tip: Price out several home generators now so you can have the system installed before the peak summer storm season.

With this preparation, you’ll create a safer, more secure home in time for the summer storm season.