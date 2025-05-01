Above: built in 2018 by Brimley Development, the 8,284-square-foot-estate is an embodiment of dreams realized and roots firmly planted.

Property Highlights:

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Listing Price: $11.25 million

Features: 8,284-square-foot estate with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Putting green, pickleball court, heated pool and spa, lush landscaped gardens with European sculptures and pottery, seamless blend of formal and casual entertaining spaces.

From a modest plant stand at a California swap meet to one of the largest distributors of foliage and pottery in the Western United States, Eddie and Debbie Smith’s journey is rooted in resilience and passion. Their story unfolds beautifully at this extraordinary estate in the Arcadia Proper neighborhood of Phoenix that’s now up for grabs—where a love for horticulture meets timeless luxury.

More than just a luxury property, this estate is an embodiment of dreams realized and roots firmly planted. Built in 2018 by Brimley Development with the artistic touch of renowned designer Caroline DeCesare, this home is more than just a stunning residence—it’s a carefully curated sanctuary that mirrors the Smiths’ devotion to their craft. Located within one of the area’s most coveted cul-de-sacs, the estate feels both grand and intimate, weaving together personal legacy with high-end design.

Walk through the front doors, and you’re greeted by sunlit spaces grounded in sophistication. Custom millwork and intricate ceiling designs nod to traditional craftsmanship while maintaining a distinctly modern aesthetic. Throughout, thoughtful details blend elegance with a sense of comfort—an atmosphere cultivated through years of careful planning and personal investment.

Outside, the gardens tell their own story: A lush, secret haven brimming with European sculptures and pottery collected by the Smiths over the years. Meticulous landscaping, expansive turfed lawns and recreational spaces, including a putting green, pickleball court and heated pool with spa, offer moments of tranquility and play—seamlessly connecting their professional passion with personal retreat. The heart of the home beats in the chef’s kitchen, where Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances meet effortless style, flowing naturally into both formal and casual gathering areas. Upstairs, the primary suite offers a respite from the world, with sweeping Camelback Mountain views and a spa-like bath to match.

RISMedia spoke with Stephanie Tarr and Christian DeAngelis—agents with RETSY | Forbes Global Properties—about how the Smiths’ vision came to life and why this one-of-a-kind residence continues to captivate discerning buyers in Arcadia Proper.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Stephanie Tarr: This home is truly a Great Space because it masterfully combines luxury, design and functionality in every corner. Few homes achieve the ideal harmony between opulence and coziness, but this one does. Rich hues, designer lighting and bespoke finishes elevate every room, while the home’s layout ensures comfort and intimacy, creating a space that feels both grand and welcoming. The grounds are just as impressive as the interior, with lush, mature landscapingproviding privacy and tranquility. A heated pool and spa, elegant fountains, a pristine putting green and a dedicated pickleball court transform the outdoor space into a luxurious retreat. The addition of low-maintenance turf and tasteful sculptures further enhance the beauty and charm of the property.

JM: How did Caroline DeCesare’s design vision align with the Smiths’ personal aesthetic, particularly in blending luxurious living with elements inspired by their horticultural legacy?

ST: Caroline is renowned for her ability to blend luxurious living with personalized elements that reflect her clients’ unique backgrounds and passions. Her design philosophy emphasizes creating spaces that are both elegant and deeply personal. The Smiths have seamlessly woven this philosophy into the estate’s design, thoughtfully curating sculptures and potted plants from Europe to enhance the meticulously landscaped gardens and lush turfed lawns.

JM: What custom millwork and ceiling design choices were made to enhance the home’s warm yet opulent feel, and how do these elements reflect the signature style of Brimley Development?

ST: Incorporating custom millwork and distinctive ceiling designs is integral to achieving a warm yet opulent ambiance in their homes. By meticulously selecting design elements that resonate with the client’s desires and the home’s architectural context, Brimley Development consistently delivers spaces that exude both luxury and comfort, reflecting their signature style of personalized elegance.

JM: In what ways does the integration of both formal and casual entertaining spaces cater to the lifestyle of high-net-worth buyers, and how does this balance reflect current market trends in luxury home design?

Christian DeAngelis: The integration of both formal and casual entertaining spaces in luxury homes is a key design strategy that caters to the dynamic lifestyles of high-net- worth buyers. This balance reflects evolving market trends by emphasizing versatility, comfort and seamless transitions between grandeur and relaxation.

JM: How does the firm’s innovative technology and global exposure strategy enhance the marketing approach for an estate of this caliber?

CD: Enhancing the marketing of high-caliber estates through a combination of innovative technology and global exposure strategies, RETSY | Forbes Global Properties has developed proprietary tools, including the utilization of QR technology across all media and in-house applications, to streamline transactions and enhance property visibility.

As the exclusive Arizona member of Forbes Global Properties, RETSY showcases listings to an international audience of over 100 million monthly visitors, increasing visibility among affluent buyers worldwide. By integrating these strategies, we elevate the marketing approach for luxury estates, ensuring maximum reach and engagement with discerning clientele.

For more information, please visit https://www.retsy.com.