Summer is an ideal time to invest in certain smart home upgrades. Upgrades, such as solar power light paths, smart ceiling fans or misting systems, can help you live more comfortably in your home while enjoying summer’s longer days, slower pace and time outdoors. Making a few smart home upgrades to make your summer more comfortable can enhance your summer lifestyle and reduce energy usage. Here are some smart home summer upgrades to combine convenience, aesthetics and sustainability.

Solar-Powered Path Lighting

Solar path lights are simple yet can significantly impact your home’s curb appeal, safety and sustainability. They can add an ethereal, magical quality to the way your home looks at night while also helping you safely navigate dark pathways.

What it does:

Solar-powered path lights charge during the day using sunlight, eliminating the need for wiring or electricity.

They automatically turn on at dusk, lighting your walkways and garden beds without manual effort.

Homeowner tip: For a cozy ambiance, choose LED solar lights with weather-resistant housing and a warm light temperature (around 2700K–3000K). Place them along pathways, driveways, and near outdoor seating areas for beauty and functionality.

Smart Ceiling Fan

Smart ceiling fans are an upgrade on a standard home feature. They allow you to control and program the fan speed and settings from your phone or through voice control using a smart home assistant like Alexa.

What it does:

Turn on based on the time of day or occupancy

Pairs with other cooling systems to automate your home’s cooling routine and optimize energy usage

Energy-efficient models use significantly less electricity than traditional cooling systems.

Homeowner tip: Install fans with reversible motors in summer (counterclockwise for cooling) and winter (clockwise to push warm air down). Look for ENERGY STAR-rated models.

Smart Thermostat

A smart thermostat lets you program and control your home’s temperature from your phone. The system will learn your habits and preferences, reducing your home’s energy usage and saving you money.

What it does:

Adjusts the temperature based on your schedule and preferences

Reduces energy waste by cooling efficiently during peak hours.

Homeowner tip: Pair your smart thermostat with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home to enable voice commands. Enable GPS functionality to adjust temperatures automatically when you’re away or coming home.

Automated Window Treatments

Automated window treatments can reduce indoor temperatures, offer privacy, and protect your furniture from UV damage.

What it does:

Automatically open and close based on the time of day or interior temperature.

Reflects or absorbs sunlight, reducing the need for air conditioning.

Enhances privacy while improving energy efficiency.

Homeowner tip: Install automated blackout curtains or cellular shades in rooms with high sun exposure.

Outdoor Misting Systems

If you love outdoor living and entertaining, an outdoor misting system provides cool relief during hot days.

What it does:

It helps lower the temperatures by spraying a fine mist of water.

Creates a more comfortable outdoor living space without installing expensive AC units.

Homeowner tip: For a more effective cooling effect, install a high-pressure system around your pergola, patio or outdoor lounging area.

Investing in smart summer upgrades enhances how your home feels and looks. Combining technology with thoughtful design creates a summer-ready space that’s beautiful, comfortable and sustainable.