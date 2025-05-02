As the temperature rises and daylight lingers, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home to reflect summer’s breezy, laid-back vibes. Just as you rotate your wardrobe for the warmer weather, rotating your home decor for the new season can help you enter a summer state of mind.

Moving the heavier, cozier pieces into storage until next fall will allow you to introduce lighter, brighter home accents to breathe new life into your space. Here are several home decor pieces to tuck away for the summer and what to display in their place.

Swap Out: Heavy throw blankets

Replace with: Lightweight linen or cotton throws

Chunky knits, fleece or fur throws are perfect for winter, but they add visual (and literal) weight during warmer months. Tuck them away and opt for breathable materials like cotton or linen. A loosely woven throw in a neutral hue or a classic stripe adds the right texture without overheating your sofa.

Swap Out: Dark, moody pillows

Replace with: Bright or nature-inspired pillow covers.

Deep jewel tones or velvet pillows can feel too heavy in the summer. Instead, select covers in lighter hues like light blue and green, stripes, florals or block prints. Invest in pillow covers with a zipper to make seasonal pillow cover swapping simple.

Swap Out: Seasonal wreaths

Replace with: Dried florals or summer greenery

Holiday-inspired wreaths and winter greenery should be stored until fall. Replace them with eucalyptus, lavender or pampas grass arrangements for an elevated yet seasonal summer vibe. A simple vase with seasonal branches and greenery is an easy way to connect your home to nature.

Swap Out: Warm-scented candles

Replace With: Citrus, herb, or ocean-scented options

Spiced or woody candle scents can feel too heavy for the summer. Swap them out for crisp, energizing scents like grapefruit, lemon verbena, basil or coconut. If you prefer to go wickless, a reed diffuser or essential oil blend can offer a continuous summer aroma without any heat.

Swap Out: Heavy bedding or flannel sheets

Replace with: Percale or linen sheets in light colors

If your winter bedding is made of heavy textiles and dark colors, consider switching to crisp percale or breathable linen sheets. Select soft whites, dusty blue, or coastal-inspired stripes to stay cool and create a canvas for restful summer nights. Lighter, breathable sheets will help you sleep cooler and wake up refreshed.

Swap Out: Cluttered shelves and dense vignettes

Replace With: Simplified styling

Winter often calls for layered, cozy vignettes—candles, books, knits—but summer is all about editing. Clear your surfaces and replace them with a few intentional objects: a decorative bowl, a seagrass basket or a single statement vase. Less is more when it comes to summer styling.

Label your bins by room and contents as you pack your seasonal items. Intentional organization will also help your fall seasonal swap feel seamless.