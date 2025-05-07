If you find it hard to relax when you’re at home, you might need to organize and redecorate.

Clutter can trigger feelings of anxiety. Sell, donate, or throw away things you don’t need. Declutter a little at a time so you don’t feel overwhelmed.

Decorate your house mostly with neutral colors. Use vibrant colors as accents.

Let in as much natural light as possible.

Make sure that each room has enough lighting for the activities you do there.

Get some houseplants. If your house is surrounded by a beautiful landscape, uncover the windows and enjoy the scenery.

Decorate your home with items that have sentimental value, such as family photos and souvenirs from a trip. Put them in places where you’ll see them often.