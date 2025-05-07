Winter tends to be a slow season for home sales, which is precisely why it might be the ideal time to list your house.

Lower inventory can work to your advantage. With fewer houses up for grabs, buyers will be more likely to focus on yours.

Tons of people look at houses in the spring, but they don’t necessarily want to buy soon. Many are just browsing.

The number of people looking at homes in the winter is small, but they’re highly motivated. They’re braving the cold weather because they have a deadline to meet.

In the spring and summer, curb appeal is critical. Buyers form an impression of a house based on its exterior.

During the winter, curb appeal is less important. That means you won’t have to spend your weekends sprucing up the landscaping to attract a buyer.