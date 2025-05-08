Above, from left, Johnny Mowad, Cole McNew, George Gatt, Nicole Vermillion, Michael Martinez and Biana Arentz

May is Affordable Housing Month, and no one gets a better view of home affordability issues than those helping people buy or sell their homes. To learn what real estate leaders are doing to help clients navigate the financial challenges associated with a home purchase, we asked some of our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How are you pivoting your business to ensure there are always clients in your pipeline?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Achievers

Michael Martinez

Vice President

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

“I’m focusing on diversifying my client base and staying adaptable. By working with both luxury and mid-range buyers, I’m able to meet a variety of needs. I’m leveraging creative financing solutions, such as seller financing, rent-to-own programs and more, by collaborating with mortgage experts to help clients navigate affordability challenges.”

Achievers

Cole McNew

REALTOR®

Coldwell Banker Haynes Real Estate

“I focus on education and creative solutions, working closely with lenders to connect buyers to grants, down payment assistance and rate buydown programs. I help clients explore alternative paths to homeownership, like house hacking, multifamily purchases or buying homes with friends or family. By staying proactive and thinking outside the box, I make sure I’m always ready to guide clients—regardless of market conditions—toward smart and sustainable homeownership.”

Crusaders

Biana Arentz

REALTOR®

Coldwell Banker Realty

“I am the first one to change/pivot when the market changes, and in this case, I have not changed much. I continue to do what I have done in the past: get involved with local and national issues that affect the housing market; educate clients by providing information monthly or bi-weekly; pre-qualify buyers; provide good lender resources with different financing options and programs; be a strong negotiator and advocate; and talk to potential sellers and know who is considering it.”

Futurists

George Gatt

Licensed Real Estate Agent

Stephen Joseph Properties

“I’ve pivoted my business in three strategic ways. First, my primary focus has been on buyer education with social media posts, complimentary seminars and market update email lists. I highlight overlooked opportunities such as alternative financing options and house hacking strategies. Second, I am actively identifying and analyzing the demographics of the average buyer in my market. Finally, I am expanding by breaking into commercial real estate to serve a broader client base.”

Luminaries

Johnny Mowad

President/Chairman/Broker Associate

Ebby Halliday REALTORS®

“Affordability crisis? I call it a call to evolve. I’ve reengineered my business to thrive where others stall—tapping into private listings, leveraging creative financing and building strategic alliances that unlock doors others can’t. I’m not waiting on the market to come back—I’m meeting buyers where they are right now. From first-time homeowners to luxury downsizers, I’ve created pathways that keep clients moving forward. This isn’t business as usual. It’s business reimagined.”

Trailblazers

Nicole Vermillion

REALTOR®

Lamacchia Realty

“It’s not about closing a deal all the time—it’s about being there for my clients, who know they are able to reach out to me even after the transaction closes, providing a source of comfort that translates to repeat business and steady referrals. Clients know I’m there for advice, a recommendation on a tradesperson or providing value by inviting them to informational seminars. I don’t ever have a past client; I have clients for life.”

