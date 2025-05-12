With a Wisconsin Merrill Lynch Real Estate office in the family, Jeff Lien grew up in the industry. By the time he was in his teens, he was hanging signs and cleaning pools before open houses.

“I went off to college with every intention of studying math and computer science,” he said. “But real estate won out, and in 1989 I got my license, joined the family firm, and went to work.”

Named Rookie of the Year in his first year in the business, he continued to hone his skills as the company’s affiliation changed from Merrill Lynch to Prudential Preferred and finally to First Weber. Inspired by his go-getter mother, Lien also began investing in real estate and found a ready customer base among his young friends who began investing as well.

Long accustomed to working with family, it was a short step to creating the Lien Team in 2006. The team today, with five agents, a busy administrator, and a marketing and operations professional, posted 107 transactions and $57 million in sales volume last year and is on track to do $75 million in 2025.

Barbara Pronin: You are a team to be reckoned with in your market, Jeff. How did that come about?

Jeff Lien: For one thing, 40 years of experience in the local market has made us the neighborhood experts. For another, we take pride in our exceptional customer service. We are dependable and professional, with a vast database of professional connections, and nobody knows the territory better than we do. I do the lion’s share of our sales, but as a team, we have earned the No. 1 All Company Sales award at First Weber for 20 years.

BP: How would you describe your leadership style?

JL: We’re a pretty close-knit group, so there’s no need to micro-manage. We meet once a week to update what’s been sold, where we are in transactions, and what we expect to be coming up. In between, I do some individual mentoring and training as needed. There is always something new to learn in this business.

BP: Are you open to growing the team—and if so, what do you look for?

JL: We are always open to new people, experienced or not. Mainly, I look at personality. It helps to be something of an extrovert in this business—certainly a people person, always networking and looking for new ways to build relationships. And they must be committed, as all of us are, to working closely with every customer to help them achieve the outcomes they want.

BP: Tell us a little about the market you serve.

JL: Basically, most of southeast Wisconsin—metro Milwaukee and the Brookfield suburbs, the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Madison, and the lake country up north.

BP: What would you say is the average sale price?

JL: You can still find housing in some city areas for around $100,000. Up in the lake country—we have several lakes, so lots of water sports, and some top school districts—anywhere from $615,000 to as much as $15 million or more, depending on proximity to the water.

BP: How are you approaching your spring and summer market?

JL: We’re very bullish. Supply and demand are beginning to even out. Prices are stabilizing, and interest rates are predicted to move a little lower, so there is opportunity here for buyers who may have been hesitant. We had a record first quarter this year—$20 million in sales in what many saw as a downward market—so, in spite of some doubt and scary headlines, we are very optimistic.

BP: You and your team have deep roots in the markets you serve. How do you choose to give back?

JL: We are very much a part of the First Weber Foundation, which supports a number of charitable causes. We are especially active with Habitat for Humanity, not just financially, but actively volunteering, and with Young Life, a faith-based youth group that provides kids with fun, adventure, and learning.

BP: Jeff, what’s your best advice to team leaders starting out?

JL: I had a great role model in my mother. Working side by side with her for many years taught me the value of ethics—of hard work and building relationships that last a lifetime. So, it’s meaningful to me is to lead by example, and to build a team with those same values and the same commitment to excellence.

Lien Team Listing

S51w29202 Ridgefield Road, Genesee, Wisconsin

4 BR, 4.5 Bath, 4,917 Sqft

Listing price: $1,575,000

From the listing description: Custom designed and built by Hickory Hill Homes. 230 feet of frontage on Saylesville Pond. This gorgeous home is loaded with quality, exquisite woodwork and cabinetry and a timeless floor plan and open concept. Foyer is flanked by den w/ built-ins and formal dining room with butler pantry. A barreled ceiling takes you to the gourmet kitchen. Beautiful hard wood floors on first floor plus 9-foot ceilings and vaulted in the family room that has a wraparound porch that overlooks almost 4 acres of woods and privacy. Amazing primary suite with spa-like bath and walk-in-closet. Jack/Jill bath. Lower level has huge game room, wet bar, fireplace and large office/5th BR! Home has a 3-car garage with 4-car outbuilding.

To see the full listing, click here.

For more information, visit lienteamrealestate.com.