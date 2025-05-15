Above: Whitney LaCosta.

VITALS:

Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®

Years in business: 27

Size: 650 sales agents, 20 offices

Regions served: Long Island

https://www.coachrealtors.com

Whitney LaCosta isn’t sure if it was inspiration or osmosis that led her to a career in real estate.

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the industry, the business was a way of life. While other kids spent snow days sledding, LaCosta recalls shoveling office walkways. Conversations at the dinner table or during car rides always revolved around properties, transactions and business operations.

The second-generation REALTOR® doesn’t see this as a negative, but rather, a great advantage and learning experience.

Today, LaCosta serves as broker/owner of Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®, a Long Island, New York-based luxury real estate firm that came together in 2024 when Coach REALTORS® joined forces with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

How did your market fare in 2024, and what impact did it have on the firm?

Whitney LaCosta: The real estate market is always evolving, and each year brings its own unique set of challenges. In 2024, we continued to navigate lingering effects of the post-COVID era, but what stood out most were the distraction of lawsuits and the significant shifts in how representation was addressed within our industry. There was a heightened focus on transparency and education, particularly around public-facing documents and practices. Adapting to these changes required considerable time and energy.

2024 remained difficult due to ongoing inventory shortages. Limited listings frustrated both agents and buyers, as demand continued to outpace supply. However, our company’s consistent track record of innovation, through programs like Buy, Borrow and Bundle, and strong brand recognition, helped us remain profitable.

What are you seeing in the first quarter of 2025?

WL: We’re seeing encouraging signs. Listing inventory is slowly rising, and there’s renewed optimism among our agents about what the rest of the year holds. The operational and compliance changes introduced last year have been fully integrated into their daily workflows. The focus is once again on delivering high-caliber service to both buyers and sellers.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

WL: Our value proposition is rooted in our identity as a family-run business, which shapes how we operate and lead. That shared philosophy was a key reason we chose to partner with the Hanna family; our mutual commitments to integrity, innovation and people-first leadership aligned seamlessly.

We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking company with strong, experienced leadership at every level that develops creative solutions. At the core of everything we do is a genuine commitment to people.

How do you stay informed about real estate market trends to guide your business strategy?

WL: Staying informed is a daily priority for me, especially in a market that evolves as quickly as real estate. I make it a point to start each morning by reading key industry publications, beginning with RISMedia, along with select financial news outlets. This routine helps me stay on top of both market-specific trends and broader economic factors. Our agents are hyper-focused on their local markets, which is essential, but it’s important to stay informed about the broader industry landscape. By understanding the macroeconomic forces at play, we can make more strategic decisions, stay ahead of potential shifts and ensure our team is equipped to navigate whatever the market brings.

What are your strategies for maintaining a healthy work-life balance?

WL: Earlier in my career, I found it difficult to step away, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve developed a more profound respect for time. It’s the one asset we can never get back. There have been many moments when my kids took a back seat to the business, and I constantly have to remind myself to slow down and be present. I’ve learned that making time for family isn’t just important—it’s essential. I’m fortunate to have a leadership team that I trust completely, which gives me the confidence to step away when needed. I encourage my leadership team to do the same, too. Creating that culture has been one of the most meaningful shifts in how I lead.

As a female leader, what unique perspectives do you believe women bring to the table in real estate?

WL: I grew up in the real estate business, but I initially took a different career path after college before finding my way back. That experience has given me a deep appreciation for the unique journeys many women take in this industry. A significant number of women enter real estate as a second or even third career. They bring with them rich knowledge and life experience, and they approach the business with creativity, adaptability and a deep sense of purpose.

Many also come into real estate while managing households and raising children, which naturally sharpens their ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time effectively. They often have strong interpersonal skills and connections to their communities—valuable traits in building trust and long-term client relationships.

Recognizing this, we’ve designed our training programs to meet people where they are—equipping them with the tools and strategies to leverage their existing strengths. Women bring a balance of empathy, focus, emotional intelligence and resilience. They’re often able to mediate conflict, navigate difficult conversations with grace and maintain clarity on the end goal, all while fostering a supportive and collaborative team environment. These qualities are powerful, and they continue to shape the culture and success of our organization.

For more information, visit https://www.howardhanna.com/.