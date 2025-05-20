Above, Vince Leisey

HomeServices of America has named Vince Leisey president of HSF Affiliates, the franchiser of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the residential real estate franchise network owned by HomeServices of America, and part of a market-leading family of real estate brokerages, mortgage companies, settlement providers, insurance and corporate relocation services.

Leisey has been a member of the brand network for almost 30 years and is renowned for his ability to drive vibrant cultures, innovate practices and realize consistent performance.

Most recently CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate in Omaha and surrounding areas, Leisey has led an organization of over 1,000 agents with almost $3 billion in annual sales. He will continue in the CEO role of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate along with stepping into his new role.

Instrumental in developing and embracing business practices that have become industry standards, Leisey is the founder of the Explosion Real Estate Conference and a long-standing contributor to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices REthink Council, a platform designed to cultivate the next generation of real estate professionals and amplify forward-thinking ideas within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

“Vince’s passion for the network and our franchisees, coupled with his results-oriented approach makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide our affiliates through the next chapter (in) our rapidly evolving industry,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “He brings a rare combination of energy, insight and operational know-how, along with a deep respect for people. He is ideally suited for this role.”

“I am honored and energized to serve as president of HSF Affiliates,” said Leisey. “I have so much respect for the leaders across this network, and I look forward to partnering even more closely to drive growth, deliver value and challenge ourselves to think differently about what’s possible. Together, I believe we can continue to build the most trusted, innovative and agent-empowered brand in real estate.”

For more information, visit https://www.homeservices.com.