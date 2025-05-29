The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced the appointment of two communications leaders to its executive team. Bennett Richardson has been named Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications, and Raffi Williams joins as NAR’s new Vice President of Communications.

“Bennett and Raffi bring a powerful mix of experience, vision, and strategic insight that will sharpen NAR’s voice and strengthen our communications at a pivotal time for the real estate industry,” said NAR CEO Nykia Wright. “We are investing in world-class talent to ensure our members, policymakers, and the public clearly understand who we are, what we stand for, and the critical role Realtors® play in helping people across America achieve the dream of homeownership.”

Richardson, a seasoned public affairs and media executive, brings nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of technology, policy, and journalism, according to a release. Most recently, Richardson served as General Manager and Global Head of Public Affairs at Semafor, where he led the Washington bureau and spearheaded global strategic initiatives. Prior to that, he served as director of policy marketing at Google, where he led Google’s marketing and content communications to policymakers.

Richardson’s career also includes leadership roles at POLITICO Media Group, where he served as President of Protocol and Executive Director of POLITICO Europe. He has built award-winning public affairs campaigns for Fortune 100 companies and is a recognized thought leader, having spoken at the World Economic Forum, SXSW and Cannes Lions.

“As someone who has spent much of my career telling stories about how policy, business, and technology shape our world, I’m thrilled to join an organization with such a clear and important mission to empower our members to help more Americans access homeownership and build generational wealth through real estate,” said Richardson. “I look forward to working with this talented team to tell that story with impact and authenticity.”

Williams joins NAR with a robust background in public affairs, media strategy, and financial communications, as noted in a release. He most recently served as Vice President at the Managed Funds Association, where he led media relations and expanded the organization’s media presence. Previously, Williams held senior communications roles at Edelman Smithfield, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he managed large press teams and developed high-impact media strategies.

Williams has been recognized by Forbes’ “30 Under 30” for Law and Policy. He has also advised C-suite executives and elected officials on crisis communications, regulatory issues and public affairs strategy.

“This role represents a meaningful next step in my career within the housing and real estate industry,” said Williams. “From my time at HUD to FHFA and now at NAR, I’ve seen firsthand how communications can shape public understanding and affect policy outcomes. I’m excited to leverage my experience to help drive NAR’s mission forward at a time when trust, transparency, and advocacy are more important than ever.”

Richardson and Williams start in their new roles on May 31.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.