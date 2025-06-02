For industry professionals attending the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., don’t miss the opportunity to attend one of the most-anticipated panels of the year–RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, “Out in Front: Gaining a Competitive Edge on Real Estate’s New Playing Field”–starting at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston will co-moderate the distinguished panel with Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, president of Keller Williams, Capital Properties and regional director of MD/DC Region, and discuss succeeding in real estate’s new landscape with Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company; Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties and Jason Carrier, president of CENTURY 21 New Millennium.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Walter E. Washington Convention Center



TOPIC: While the changes to conducting business in today’s real estate landscape present many challenges, for those who are quick to adapt, they also offer a unique opportunity to gain an important competitive edge. During RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum, our panel of innovative real estate leaders will discuss how they’re staying ahead of change and developing strategies to stay out in front.



