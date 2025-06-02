Every great transformation begins with a decision—and for real estate companies looking to evolve without losing their essence, true evolution occurs when an organization dares to reimagine itself.

Seeking something far deeper than the processes and structures that come with being tied to a major global brand, Central Real Estate Argentina in Buenos Aires, for example, has built a brand that’s a reflection of a genuine professional vision rooted in the country’s reality.

Born out of a natural evolution of those who aim to elevate industry standards, Central is a company with its own culture, a truly global vision and a purpose that goes beyond selling properties.

Building trust, developing people and transforming real estate decisions into memorable experiences, their story is defined not by what was left behind, but what they’ve been able to build.

“Coming from a franchise network, we observed that it operates as a worldwide company due to its presence in many countries,” says CEO Adriana Gargaglione. “However, each country runs independently under a master franchise model, which creates limited interaction between offices in different countries. The connection tends to be between the master franchise owners, not among the individual local brokerages.”

While the experience was valuable in shaping the company, bringing order and providing access to tools that many professionals take years to master, according to Gargaglione, it was time to step forward.

That solution was Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE).

“In contrast, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® is a global company. What truly sets it apart is the real, ongoing interaction between its members around the world—without intermediaries or fragmented structures. That, for us, is the key difference: a worldwide network versus a truly global one,” she says.

“There, we didn’t find a franchise—we found belonging,” explains Gargaglione. “A place where global doesn’t compete with local, but enhances it. A space where decisions are born from the intelligence of each firm, and where every leader has a voice, a vote and real value.”

Today, the global LeadingRE network brings together a community of 550 market-leading residential brokerages, with their own unique local and regionally focused brand. Globally, this company-centric, hyperlocal approach continues to grow in more than 70 countries, representing some 135,000 sales associates.

Adapting and innovating while maintaining a unique identity

In today’s rapidly changing environment, where being able to move quickly and easily is mission-critical, the ability to control one’s own strategy is no longer a luxury.

For many, including Stavroula (Vicky) Vamvaka—president of New Deal, a LeadingRE member in Athens, Greece—it’s the key to survival.

“Breaking away from the franchise gave us a blank canvas,” says Vamvaka, who felt that the firm’s identity was confined within rigid guidelines that didn’t reflect the realities of their market.

“We wanted the freedom to innovate, to act fast, to invest in our people and in the customer experience,” says Vamvaka of their decision to define their own rules and build something that represents who they are and speaks directly to the consumers they serve.

“We could finally create without asking for permission, adjust instantly to market shifts, and implement training and tools based on real needs—not theoretical templates,” she adds.

On a mission to redefine the real estate experience for buyers and sellers alike by elevating standards, focusing on service quality and professional development, New Deal’s value proposition wasn’t written in a corporate manual, but rather, shaped through real conversations with clients.

Similarly, with a culture of collaboration, sharing and networking, James, Diane and John Sanders of LeadingRE member Estate Properties —a Torrance, California-based firm run by the siblings—are launching toward the future with their sights set on being an elite brokerage with high-producing agents—rather than the firm with the largest agent count.

Adjusting their business model to coincide with changing times, choosing to become independent after 40 years with a franchise brand, the Estate Properties leadership team is committed to empowering agents with cutting-edge tools, tailored resources and a success-oriented culture by cultivating an environment of excellence, productivity and collaboration.

“As a company, we’re always reinventing ourselves,” says CEO James Sanders, who has nothing but accolades and high regard for their previous brand. “As the industry changes, you’ve got to come up with a new story,” he says. “You’ve got to implement new tools to keep the agents excited, to keep them motivated, and to continue to adjust to the changing times.”

“As the winds change, you have to adjust your sails,” adds Chief Marketing Officer Diane Sanders, who points to the flexibility and freedom to make decisions as they see fit as a key piece of the puzzle in controlling their destiny.

“We can respond to our agents in a more effective and more rapid way because we are the decision-makers,” she says.

“As the industry, technology and everything else continues to move quickly, we need to be agile,” echoes Claudia Stallings, COO of Wallace Real Estate, a LeadingRE member in Knoxville, Tennessee. “We need to be able to make faster decisions for the benefit of our agents and their clients.”

Building on the firm’s 89-year legacy, Stallings and business partner Andrew McGranaghan note that at the end of the day, it’s doing what’s best for their agents, staff and broker team—as well as the long-term future of the firm.

“It’s all about being able to adapt and innovate at the speed of the market in order to match agent expectations,” says McGranaghan. “We’ve built a great reputation in our community with service, integrity and professionalism—and those are the core values that we’re very much committed to.”

Redirecting investments to drive growth and differentiation

Building value where it truly counts, cementing one’s footprint in the local real estate market is equal parts financial autonomy and being armed with the brokerage resources, support and systems necessary to resonate with clients.

Far more than an administrative decision, for Central, gaining control of its financial resources was a strategic statement.

“It allowed us to redirect our investments toward what truly drives our growth and differentiation,” says Gargaglione.

In addition to making strong investments in technology by developing internal management systems, incorporating artificial intelligence tools and building digital environments that allow the firm to operate with precision, efficiency and speed, Central also invested in the development of its team by enhancing its corporate university, designing personalized learning paths and creating original content aligned with global market standards.

“This financial autonomy gives us the ability to innovate, adapt and anticipate. It lets us control not just the budget, but the impact we want to make at every stage of the client journey,” explains Gargaglione.

“When we announced our independence, we promised our agents that we would always be looking for that next cutting-edge technology, that next great agent service to invest in. That has helped us control the tools and packages we offer our agents, and the programs, technology and resources we invest in,” adds McGranaghan, providing Wallace Real Estate the freedom to spend its money wisely, not just on the services being provided, but also on the presence they want on a local level.

Having been somewhat limited in terms of the amount of local advertising and support they could previously offer agents, a launch in local visibility is currently underway at Estate Properties—supporting agents locally so they’re more visible to their clientele.

“Since the launch, we’ve been providing free advertising for our agents’ listings in the local magazines delivered to people’s homes, and they’re amazed that they’re seeing us everywhere now,” says Diane Sanders, who points to Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) luxuryportfolio.com—the luxury division of LeadingRE—as yet another facet that allows the firm to resonate with its audience.

Providing a ton of incredible marketing tools, Luxury Portfolio is not only helping agents win listings, it’s also going a long way toward showing that the firm is on top of its game.

“We’re on the cutting-edge because we have this global connection,” says Diane Sanders. “On top of being syndicated to 21 websites throughout the world, agents can also pull data to show their sellers where they’re being looked at on the internet.”

LeadingRE Chief Operating Officer Kate Reisinger, CRP, notes that LPI is just one example of the tangible benefits of LeadingRE. “As a broker-owned organization, we prioritize offerings that best foster the success of our diverse membership. Luxury Portfolio offers an incomparable platform to support the growth of our member firms in the luxury space. Institute, our online learning platform, provides hundreds of courses focused on skill development. Our on-demand marketing tools make it easy for members to tell the story of their global connections, and the list goes on—including corporate relocation services through RELO Direct®, new development marketing with Destinations by LeadingRE and LeadingRE Commercial. Each member company has a unique vision of who they are and who they want to be, and it is our mission to help them succeed,” Reisinger says.

Collaboration, support and mutual growth

In addition to gaining access to a global infrastructure inclusive of technology platforms, education and marketing tools, LeadingRE members emphasize the importance of community over competition in a world where collaboration, support and mutual growth outweigh individual achievement and rivalry.

Fostering valuable networking opportunities and idea-sharing on a local, national and global level, LeadingRE facilitates connections and collaborations throughout the industry.

For Stallings, who points to creativity as one of her superpowers, seeing independent brokerage leaders have the freedom to make decisions within their own firms (and the creativity that comes with that) opens a whole new world of ideas.

“Independent brokerage leaders have an entrepreneurial spirit, and by connecting and networking, it solidifies the notion that we’re not boxed into a specific set of thinking. Instead, we have brokerages of all sizes with leaders who are really outside of that box.”

Drilling down further, McGranaghan explains that the networking opportunities they’ve been presented with through LeadingRE have exceeded his expectations.

“This is something we were a bit nervous about when leaving the brand we were affiliated with, but we’ve been very fortunate and very impressed with the people they’ve put us in touch with.”

From the CEO exchange group made up of leaders at other large brokerages throughout the country to the different conferences hosted by LeadingRE, the introductions and idea-sharing are endless.

Networking in social situations as well as during annual conferences, James and Diane Sanders point to the meaningful connections they’ve forged at the global network’s Conference Week for paving the way to more opportunities.

“Not only are the events powerful, but they also provide a sense of the different brands that make up the network,” says James Sanders. “The CEOs and owners of these large independent companies have a different take than what we may have been used to in the past. And they’re all entrepreneurs. They’re all thinking outside the box about how to do things differently in order to stay ahead.”

“We’re one big community, and we have to help each other as both a real estate community and industry,” explains Diane Sanders. “While we all have competitors out there, we need to be collaborative and work together to help the industry and help each other succeed.”

“For us, networking isn’t just about contacts. It’s about connection and shared purpose,” adds Vamvaka. “Through LeadingRE, we’ve engaged with some of the world’s most respected brokers.”

Whether its strategies, ideas or solutions to common challenges, every interaction brings new perspectives that fuel innovation.

Sharing knowledge without borders

Blurring the line in a world without bounds, LeadingRE members also benefit from a global lead-source network—allowing leads to be placed just about anywhere.

“Through our relationship with LeadingRE, we’re able to place referrals in smaller local companies that offer the same value proposition to their consumers,” says Stallings, who has successfully planted the Wallace flag and expanded the firm’s footprint into smaller and less accessible markets in East Tennessee.

“I’ve been able to get into more of the nooks and crannies of our state, into communities that may have been too small to support a large brand,” she adds.

“The real benefit for us so far is that East Tennessee is still a destination part of the country,” says McGranaghan. “We’re still seeing a lot of migration here, as well as a lot of job growth, so having those inbound referrals to support our agents who are relo trained and ready to serve those clients is a huge bonus.”

On the other side of that coin is the global picture, as explained by LeadingRE President, Global Operations Chris Dietz. “The intercultural interaction among members from so many different countries is transformational for those who engage on an international level. Not only do they learn about real estate practices and what makes their fellow members leaders in their local markets, but they also develop a global mindset. While this is, of course, essential for successful cross-border referral business, it is also incredibly enriching on a broader personal and professional level,” Dietz says.

“It all goes back to the fact that real estate is sold very differently across the world,” says Stallings, “and knowing that I’m part of a network where I’m sending referrals overseas and the recipient is ingrained in how their local industry operates is very important.”

For LeadingRE members, this translates to a constant and qualified flow of international opportunities.

“We’re not talking about online traffic. We’re talking about real, traceable, high-value connections,” says Gargaglione, who goes on to explain that being part of a global lead generation network extends further than the exposure or technology.

“It’s the trust shared among professionals who speak the same ethical and strategic language, regardless of where they operate.”

“Clients referred to us from international partners already feel that they’re in good hands, which creates a stronger starting point for the relationship,” asserts Vamvaka.

As the future unfolds, offering local clients a global horizon will remain critically important as international borders cease to be a barrier to building business across the globe.

“Whether clients are relocating or investing abroad, we can guide them seamlessly through our trusted partners. This positions us as not just a local expert, but a global connector,” concludes Vamvaka.

