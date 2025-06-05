Douglas Elliman Inc. has announced the launch of Elliman International, extending the company’s service to key global markets. This strategic initiative will enable Douglas Elliman to directly serve its agents, clients, and developers’ growing international real estate needs without limited third-party intermediaries.

“Elliman International represents the natural progression of our legacy as America’s premier luxury real estate brokerage now becoming global,” said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. “From my first day as CEO, I recognized the need to establish our own international presence that preserves the high-level of service our clients expect. This isn’t just an expansion—it’s a transformation that positions Douglas Elliman as the truly global brand it is.”

Douglas Elliman stated that the initial focus will be on high-demand luxury destinations in Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific and other emerging wealth centers.

“With the ever-evolving international landscape, our clients and developers increasingly view real estate as a global portfolio, not confined by borders,” said Susan de França, President and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. “Unlike many of our competitors, we will not be reliant on partnerships to define us—we are forging ahead with our own global identity that reflects our commitment to and reputation for excellence at every touchpoint.”

The company’s international expansion will begin with immediate activation of core services for existing clients, according to a release, followed by strategic recruitment of teams and individual agents who will operate under the Elliman banner. Select physical office locations in key markets are also planned.

For more information, visit https://www.elliman.com/.