Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it is increasing its brand’s presence in Mendocino County, California, with the affiliation of Kobetz Realty, Inc. in Ukiah.

The full-service brokerage was founded in 2020 by current broker/owner Benjamin Kobetz, the company stated. In the five years since Kobetz established his firm, he stated he has built a network of reputable sales professionals who share his passion for client-driven service. Together, the firm can serve residents throughout Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma Counties with many niche, residential, ranch and commercial real estate services.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Kobetz Realty, Kobetz stated he hopes to leverage his new industry relationships to pursue future expansion in nearby markets with the support of the brand’s global network.

“There are few brands that can compare to the CENTURY 21® brand when it comes to physical resources, brand identity, and company culture,” said Kobetz. “I spent much of my professional career working in my family’s business, where I learned the value of developing genuine relationships and fostering a supportive internal culture. Despite the international footprint of the CENTURY 21 system, they never forget that every individual matters.”

“Benjamin brings a lifetime of sales experience to the CENTURY 21® brand, but more importantly, he further reinforces the brand’s emphasis on family values,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “His homegrown knowledge of Northern California is an incredible asset to the CENTURY 21 California-based network, but we are even more confident knowing that behind his knowledge is a genuine passion for the communities he serves. We can’t wait to help him elevate his family name in Mendocino County, while he also helps grow the C21® brand in a valuable market.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.