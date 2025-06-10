If you’re thinking about upgrading to the latest device, ask yourself if you really need a new phone.

If your phone works well or only has minor problems, keeping it can be a smart move.

If the device has major damage or no longer receives software updates, you should replace it.

It can be tempting to get a new device that everybody is talking about, but buying things you don’t need can jeopardize your financial security.

People often spend hours per day using their phones. If you got a new device, you might waste even more time on games and social media and devote less time to family, friends, exercise and sleep.

Before you rush out to buy the latest device, think about your priorities. Look at the big picture and ask yourself if you should hold off on replacing your phone.