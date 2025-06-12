If you buy a small starter house, your mortgage payments might be less than what you’re currently paying for rent.

The sooner you buy a house, the sooner you’ll start building equity.

If you buy a starter home, you’ll be able to expand it later to suit your family’s needs. That can be an appealing option if you don’t know what your future needs will be.

Zoning regulations vary by location. You might find a starter house you love but realize that you wouldn’t be able to build an addition.

Even a small addition can be expensive. You might be able to finance it with equity, or you might have to take out a loan.

An addition generally raises a home’s value, but an addition that looks out of place can be a turnoff for buyers.

Consult a local real estate agent to learn about options in your preferred area.