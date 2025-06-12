If you’re remodeling your kitchen, you’ll need flooring that can handle heavy foot traffic, spills and possibly kids and pets.

Tile, wood, laminate and bamboo are all durable flooring materials.

Make sure your kitchen floor is easy to maintain.

Brown and grey flooring and tile with a pattern can hide dirt.

Wood and stone flooring can be hard to care for. Vinyl can be made to resemble those materials, but vinyl is easier to maintain.

Think about the rest of the kitchen and select a flooring material that will complement the countertops, appliances and other features.

Leave room in your budget for unforeseen problems. Set clear priorities and decide where to splurge and where to keep costs down.

If you need advice, consult your contractor or architect.