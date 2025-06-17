Owning a vacation home can give your family the freedom to get away and relax whenever you want.

Renting out the property can supplement your income.

If you want to buy a house exclusively for personal use, select a location, size and amenities that work for you.

If you’re looking for a property to rent out, choose a popular tourist destination and a house that’s large enough for a family or several friends.

Owning a vacation home will mean paying for a second mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance.

If you rent out the house, you’ll also have to pay for advertising, frequent maintenance and possibly a property manager.

The federal government taxes rental income. Some state and local governments do, too.

Some communities promote short-term rentals, while others impose restrictions to discourage them.