Glare can cause headaches and fatigue and make it hard to focus when working on a computer.

If glare is a problem, try closing the curtains, blinds or shades when the sun is at its brightest.

Position your computer so the screen is an arm’s length away from your chair and just below eye level.

Consider moving your computer or desk so sunlight comes in from the side, not from directly in front of or behind you.

Indoor light fixtures can cause glare. Try dimming a bright overhead light.

Consider using a pole lamp or desk lamp instead of an overhead light fixture.

Adjust your monitor’s brightness and contrast settings and clean the screen regularly to reduce glare.

Use a screen protector or filter to reduce the amount of light that’s reflected off your computer screen.