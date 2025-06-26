Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of Dominican Republic Forbes Global Properties to its curated network of local brokerages. Founded by Caribbean real estate and hospitality leader Abelardo Melgen, the firm will exclusively represent Forbes Global Properties throughout the Dominican Republic.

In addition to its brokerage services, the brand stated that Dominican Republic Forbes Global Properties offers a complete ecosystem of ownership through its affiliation with Hospitality Management Solutions (HMS), a Latam and Caribbean leader in asset management, branded residences, and boutique hotels operations.

“The Dominican Republic has emerged among the premier destinations for international buyers seeking turnkey living,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “With a legacy of excellence in Caribbean hospitality and an unwavering commitment to client experience, Dominican Republic Forbes Global Properties embodies the ethos of our brand and brings extraordinary regional insight to our network.”

“Our firm was created to represent the rarest, most iconic homes in the country,” said Abelardo Melgen, President of Dominican Republic Forbes Global Properties and CEO of Hospitality Management Solutions (HMS). “It is an honor to join Forbes Global Properties — a brand that shares our values of excellence, discretion, and legacy — and to share the best of the Dominican Republic with a truly global audience.”

“Our approach is centered on informed, thoughtful guidance and personalized service,” said Adam Tazi, Managing Director of Dominican Republic Forbes Global Properties. “We focus on building trust and delivering a seamless, discreet experience for every client. Being part of Forbes Global Properties strengthens our ability to serve clients at the highest level and extend our reach to discerning buyers around the world.”

As members of this exclusive network, the brand stated that Dominican Republic Forbes Global Properties will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire, and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.