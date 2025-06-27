Yes, yes…we know. Everyone is talking about AI. It’s in your inbox, your newsfeed, probably even your group chat. If you’re feeling a little AI-fatigued, you’re not alone. But don’t roll your eyes just yet. In real estate, this isn’t just hype; it’s a shift.

And don’t worry: AI isn’t here to take your job. It’s here to give you back your time. That’s a good thing—as long as you don’t let it steal your personality in the process. Used right, AI frees you up to be even more you.

Let’s get one thing straight: In real estate, trust isn’t a nice-to-have. It is the job. Clients don’t hire agents for perfectly worded emails or flawless listing photos. They hire agents who get them. Who understand their priorities. Who’ll pick up the phone at 11 p.m. when they’re spiraling—and again at 6 a.m. to talk them down. AI can’t do that. You can.

So, use the tech. Embrace it. But keep yourself at the center of the story. Here’s how.

Assistant, not avatar

Let ChatGPT (or your favorite AI tool) create your listing descriptions. Let it draft those follow-up emails. Let it spitball tagline ideas when your creative tank is on E.

But when that first draft hits your screen, take the wheel.

First, check the facts. Then, make it sound like you. Drop in that weird analogy you always use in conversation. That’s the stuff people remember.

Sell homes, not hallucinations

AI can enhance photos, generate virtual staging, even erase that unfortunate traffic cone from the driveway shot. Awesome. Use it.

But don’t overdo it.

Real buyers walk into real homes and nothing breaks trust faster than the dreaded “it looked different online” moment. The same goes for your own photos. Touch it up, but if your headshot looks like it came from your high school yearbook, your clients will notice—and not in a good way.

Think of AI like good lighting: it sets the mood, but it shouldn’t change the scene.

Be more human because of AI

Let automation handle the repetitive stuff so you can double down on what actually closes deals: relationships and trust, listening, advising, connecting.

Listen, advise and connect through human interaction. Pick up the phone instead of sending an automated text, especially when things get tricky. That kind of effort can’t be faked. And in a world of bots and auto-replies, real effort really stands out.

Four ways to use AI without losing your magic

Use AI as a springboard, not a script. First drafts? Yes. Final say? Yours. Speak in your own voice. If it starts sounding like your evil twin, rewrite it. Keep it real with visuals and messaging. Enhance, don’t mislead. Double down on human connection. AI gives you time. Use it to build relationships.

AI is like the perfect assistant: insanely helpful, always on, works even when uncaffeinated. But you? You’re the main event. Your instincts. Your empathy. Your quirky jokes. Your thoughtful follow-up. Your unique edge. That’s what clients remember. That’s what builds trust. And that’s what no tech—no matter how advanced—can replicate.

So automate the boring stuff. Use the tools. But when it comes to the heart of your business, don’t hand the mic to the robots.

Keep it smart. Keep it efficient. But above all, keep it real.

Kim Prior is executive vice president of FBS. For more information, visit https://wearefbs.com.