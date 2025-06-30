If your garage is messy and disorganized, set aside a weekend to do something about it.

Start by decluttering. Go through the entire garage and get rid of things you don’t need.

Once you’ve decided what to keep, you’ll be able to create an organizational system that will work for your family.

Keep the floor as clear as possible so people can move vehicles, walk around and work on projects.

Mount hooks and pegboards on walls and use them to store items with irregular shapes, like tools, bikes and sporting equipment.

Hang wall-mounted shelves and cabinets. Put small objects in cans or boxes and label everything.

Install overhead racks where you can keep things you seldom use, such as camping gear, seasonal sporting equipment and holiday decorations.