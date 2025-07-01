Real estate technology company Lofty has announced the company has been selected as a preferred solution provider in eXp Realty’s new CRM of Choice program. The initiative provides agents access to the tech platforms, designed to automate time-consuming processes, boost agent productivity and accelerate business growth. A recognized tech innovator, Lofty was chosen for its powerful AI capabilities and proven success in helping other fast-growing brokerages support the entire real estate process—from search to settlement.

eXp Realty says as an agent-centric brokerage, the company is committed to empowering its global community of agents with the cutting-edge tools they need to succeed. Designed for solo agents or teams, CRM of Choice allows real estate professionals to select the system that best aligns with their workflow, business structure and goals, underpinned by customized onboarding and training and included within the existing monthly tech package, a release noted. Brokerages can learn more about how Lofty can help accelerate business growth here.

eXp says it selected Lofty as a preferred solution provider based on the platform’s robust AI capabilities and forward-thinking approach to product development, confident in the company’s ability to consistently deliver the tools agents need to compete in a modern world. Interested agents can join a deep-dive session on Lofty every Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. Learn more here.

“We are thrilled to be named a preferred solution provider in eXP Realty’s new CRM of Choice program,” said Brian Hoialmen, chief strategy officer, Lofty. “Built for the way agents work, our AI-powered platform has consistently proven to not only save time and increase efficiencies but serve as a true assistant to agents in their day-to-day work. We look forward to the opportunity to support even more hard-working real estate professionals through this innovative new program.”

Lofty’s Enterprise platform was custom built to support the unique and complex needs of all brokerages and is a lynchpin to recruiting and retaining powerhouse agents, a release says. An easy to use and intuitive platform, Lofty boasts a 60%+ agent adoption rate, more than double the industry average, and has proven to convert 48% more leads on average than competitors. Featuring a wide range of AI capabilities to help agents quickly and effectively navigate the platform, build strategic marketing and social media content, promote listings, manage leads and more, Lofty empowers agents to instead focus their valued time on building customer relationships. An award-winning tech innovator, Lofty also delivers new features monthly, ensuring agents feel confident they have access to all the modern tools they need to win.

“Choosing the right CRM is essential to building a scalable real estate business,” said Kendall Bonner, vice president, Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty. “Lofty’s sleek interface and smart automation tools help agents streamline their marketing and manage their pipeline with confidence and clarity.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s AI capabilities can help your business grow, visit lofty.com/ai/overview.