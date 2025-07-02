Above: Set within a serene meadow by the sea, this exceptional property offers the chance to experience a lifestyle deeply connected to nature.

In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, step into a thoughtfully designed retreat set against more than 130 acres of preserved natural land—a place where architectural heritage seamlessly blends with modern design.

Property highlights:

Location: Amagansett, New York

Listing Price: $3,995,000

Features: 2,497-square-foot property with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and two loft spaces.

Added Appeal: Borders 130-plus acres of preserved land, Napeague Bay views, heated gunite pool, outdoor shower, screened-in porch and expansive decking for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Imagine a home that feels both timeless and entirely of the moment—a place where

architectural heritage seamlessly blends with modern design, all set within a serene meadow by the sea. That’s the unique magic of 370 Cranberry Hole Road in Amagansett. Set against more than 130 acres of preserved natural land and graced by subtle, filtered views of Napeague Bay, this exceptional property offers more than just privacy and beauty. It invites a true reawakening—a chance to experience a lifestyle deeply connected to nature—where every detail celebrates harmony, calm and thoughtful living.

Crafted by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, the home is a thoughtful reimagining of existing structures rooted in the Eastern Long Island vernacular. Gable-roof volumes, a palette of simple, enduring materials and an intentional scale lend a

sense of quiet legacy. But there’s nothing dated about this design: three bedrooms, two lofts and open-concept living areas spill into screened porches and decks with sweeping views of the reserve. It’s the sort of house that feels like a gentle embrace from the land itself, inviting you to stay awhile.

A 10’ x 34’ gunite pool and outdoor shower complete the experience. This is not just a place to live—it’s a place to recalibrate. A home that blends East End heritage with timeless design, set against one of the most serene backdrops the Hamptons has to offer.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Jenny Landey of Sotheby’s International Realty who highlighted how the home’s blend of architecture, privacy and nature perfectly aligns with today’s Hamptons buyer.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Jenny Landey: A truly great space is one that balances striking architecture with a sense of serenity—and that’s exactly what this home achieves. What makes it exceptional is the sprawling acres of reserved land surrounding it—the setting offers privacy, immersive natural beauty and an ever-changing canvas of light and landscape. This home blends original structures with new elements in a way that feels both elevated and rooted in tradition. I wouldn’t presume to articulate Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects’ Founding Partner Fred Stelle’s vision in my own words—but I’m glad to share his architectural narrative directly, which captures his intent far better than I ever could: “The Cranberry Hole Road house is a simple reconstruction and alteration of existing structures in the vernacular of building tradition on Eastern Long Island. That vernacular is both architectural and volumetric and rooted in the economy of means which forms the basis of early building here. The existing structures were organized, modified and in some cases enlarged to create additional indoor and private outdoor spaces. The Gable roof volumes, the simple materials, details and scale of the house speak to their place in the history of this place. This house is an example of the kind of early work of the office, which is essential to who we are.”

JM: With expansive views of the reserve and subtle glimpses of Napeague Bay, how does the layout of the home maximize its natural surroundings, both visually and experientially?

JL: The layout of the home is thoughtfully designed to embrace its natural surroundings, with main living spaces oriented toward the reserve to capture sweeping, uninterrupted views. One of the most charming moments in the home is found on the second floor, where a perfectly placed square window offers a storybook view of the sweeping dunescape beyond—an unexpected, intimate frame of the natural world. Subtle glimpses of the Bay are strategically revealed from key vantage points, offering a layered visual experience that shifts throughout the day. The home doesn’t just sit in nature—it lives in harmony with it.

JM: How has demand for architecturally significant homes near preserved land, like this one in Amagansett, shifted in recent years?

JL: Demand has consistently been strong and continues to rise. Buyers are increasingly drawn to properties that offer both design excellence and a deep connection to nature. Homes adjacent to reserves or with sweeping views of protected landscapes are especially coveted, as they provide a rare sense of privacy and tranquility.

JM: What’s one best practice or approach you apply when marketing design-forward listings in the Hamptons?

JL: One best practice I apply when marketing architecturally important listings is engaging directly with the architect, when possible. In this case, Fred Stelle—who happens to be a dear friend—was more than happy to contribute a thoughtful architectural narrative, offering true insight into the intent and nuances of the design. His perspective brings depth and authenticity to the story of the home, which resonates deeply with buyers who appreciate architecture as art.

