Today’s buyers don’t just want to see a listing. They want to experience it.

In a digital-first world, scrolling through static photos and skimming dry descriptions doesn’t cut it anymore. Buyers expect more, and honestly, they deserve it. They want to imagine walking through the front door, taking in the layout, getting a feel for the space. And they want to do all of that from their phone or laptop before they ever schedule a showing. That’s why rich media is no longer a “nice-to-have.” It’s table stakes.

Rich media equals real impact

We’re talking virtual tours, drone footage, 3D floor plans and high-quality video that brings a property to life. These tools aren’t bells and whistles. They’re strategic sales tools. They give buyers the context they need to confidently move forward. According to Realtor.com®, listings with virtual tours get 87% more views than those without. That’s not a bump. That’s a whole different level of visibility.

Today, MLS platforms have taken notice and are working to make the function of entering and managing media within the MLS system better, faster, easier and less error-prone. At FBS, our Flexmls® Platform is leading the way, providing choices from some of the most noted media providers integrated into the workflow with far less effort and friction so agents can enrich every listing, bringing them to life with the best multimedia experience.

Less time on market. More buyer momentum.

Listings with rich media don’t just get more views, they move faster. When a potential buyer can explore every angle of a home virtually, it builds connection, confidence and urgency. According to Matterport virtual tour software and management platform Captur3d, virtual tours alone can drive engagement up by 80% compared to traditional listings. That kind of attention leads to quicker decisions and often stronger offers.

For clients who are moving from another city or state, these tools become even more valuable. They allow buyers to make meaningful progress without needing to travel right away. If you’ve ever worked with a relocating client, you know how stressful the process can be. Rich media helps ease that burden. Buyers can explore a property from wherever they are. They can tour the layout, check out the street view and get a sense of the neighborhood. All of this can happen remotely, which builds trust and saves everyone time.

This isn’t about trend-chasing. It’s about leadership.

Embracing rich media isn’t about keeping up appearances or checking boxes. It’s about leading in a market where standing still means falling behind. By offering immersive experiences, you’re not just selling homes. You’re delivering value, clarity and confidence. You’re showing clients that you understand what matters to them. And you’re making the process easier, smarter and more effective.

Rich media isn’t an optional extra. It’s essential. To meet and exceed the expectations of today’s buyers, now is the time to commit. Use the tools that actually drive results. Show up with content that captures attention and converts interest into action—and prove that you’re not just another agent. You’re one who understands where the industry is going and is already there.

This is the future of real estate marketing. Let’s get to it.

