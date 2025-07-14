Forbes Global Properties has announced its 2025 West Coast Regional Meeting will take place July 21–22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The two-day event will welcome brokerage owners, executives and agents for collaboration, market discussions and curated residential property showcases.

The meeting will be hosted by Carolwood Estates, the #1 boutique residential brokerage in Los Angeles, according to a release. Established by a group of accomplished real estate professionals, the firm commands an impressive 35% share of the $20 million-plus residential market and a 27% share in the $10 million-plus sector, further solidifying its position as a dominant and innovative force in high-end real estate.

“This gathering is a catalyst for inspiration, connection, and redefining what’s possible in residential real estate,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “The caliber of insight shared and exchanged is unmatched, and with Carolwood Estates as our host, there’s no better place to celebrate excellence and propel bold ideas into action.”

“The opportunity to host our peers from around the world here in Beverly Hills is an honor,” said Drew Fenton, CEO of Carolwood Estates. “This event reflects the best of what Forbes Global Properties stands for—collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to outstanding service.”

Limited to 100 participants, Forbes Global Properties stated that the West Coast Regional Meeting is designed to foster meaningful connections and advance strategic conversations within the brand’s network. Each attending firm will present an overview of their local market and spotlight trophy listings, offering a unique look at real estate opportunities around the world. The meeting will also include property tours, providing attendees access to some of Carolwood Estates’ listings throughout the Los Angeles area.

“The West Coast Regional Meeting offers an exciting platform to highlight the distinctive properties shaping our markets and engage with peers who share a commitment to exceptional homes and client experiences,” said Nick Segal, Managing Partner of Carolwood Estates.

“Creative thinking drives how we market and interact in the high-end real estate space,” said Ed Leyson, CMO and Co-Founder of Carolwood Estates. “This event encourages big, forward-thinking ideas—exactly the kind of environment where innovation thrives.”

Following Forbes Global Properties’ recent European Regional Meeting in Lake Como, the brand stated that the West Coast event further underscores its commitment to building deep international ties and facilitating business among its distinguished members.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.