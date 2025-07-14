eXp Realty® has announced that veteran North Carolina real estate leader Tammy Register has officially joined the brokerage, bringing her 15-agent team and five operational staff with her. Based in the Raleigh-Durham metro area, The Tammy Register Team closed more than $88 million in sales volume across 316 transactions in 2024.

Register is a well known name in real estate in the Triangle area, having spent nearly a decade at Keller Williams Realty and over a decade prior at HomeTowne Realty, according to a release. She was also recently featured as a “Triangle Real Producers” cover agent in February 2025.

“Tammy exemplifies the kind of leader we love welcoming to eXp—committed to excellence, built for collaboration, and ready to scale without limits,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her thoughtful, long-term approach to this move shows she’s not just looking for a brokerage—she’s building a legacy, and we’re honored to be part of that journey.”

Register stated that the decision came after more than two years of due diligence and strategic evaluation. The culture, systems and “peer-driven innovation” are what she said sealed the deal.

“While we were top performers in our old environment, it often felt like we were building in a vacuum,” Register said. “What we found at eXp was not just a new model, but a new mindset—one that thrives on open collaboration, where every conversation makes you sharper and every idea is a stepping stone.”

Looking ahead, Register stated that she sees this move not as an endpoint, but a launchpad. “We now have the freedom and tools to grow anywhere, with anyone—no boundaries, no bottlenecks. That’s the future of real estate, and it’s happening at eXp.”

