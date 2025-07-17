UtahRealEstate.com (URE) has announced a new data integration partnership with Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), the National Association of Realtors®’ exclusive analytics platform. The agreement brings URE’s on- and off-market listings—serving approximately 20,000 Realtors® across six local associations—directly into RPR’s desktop and mobile tools at no additional cost to members.

“UtahRealEstate.com is focused on providing tools to our members that bring them success in selling real estate,” said Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com. “By seamlessly integrating with the RPR platform, we are now providing our members with new features that provide local market trends, property research, and reporting tools that provide excellent insights into the real estate markets we serve.”

With RPR’s launch on July 9, URE stated that members can now leverage RPR’s powerful data, analytics and reporting to amplify their local expertise.

“Data is the catalyst that turns local expertise into client confidence and market success,” said Liz Gunski, Senior Director, Industry Relations at RPR. “By integrating UtahRealEstate.com’s listings with our national data and analytics platform, we’re arming Utah REALTORS® with the insights they need to guide clients to data-driven decisions, build unshakeable confidence and ultimately drive market performance.”

URE stated that RPR data and tools will now be available to the following Utah Associations:

Salt Lake Board of REALTORS®

Utah Central Association of REALTORS®

Northern Wasatch Association of REALTORS®

Cache Valley Association of REALTORS®

Tooele County Association of REALTORS®

Brigham Tremonton Board of REALTORS®

For more information, visit https://utahrealestate.com/.