Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced it is expanding its presence in East-Central Kansas, with the latest affiliation of Monument Real Estate in Emporia.

The three-year-old brokerage is led by current broker/owner Christian Keisler, according to a release. In his very first year as a full-time real estate professional, he was named a “Rising Star” by the Sunflower Association of REALTORS® for generating over $1 million in sales. With his office currently ranked 11th in the local MLS for sales volume, Keisler stated he intends to elevate his business by leveraging the brand’s established business building tools and platforms.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Monument Real Estate, Keisler stated that he hopes to leverage the brand’s name recognition to attract agents both locally and throughout new areas of Kansas where his firm hasn’t yet served. He also plans to tap further into these new markets by pursuing future acquisition opportunities.

“My background in sales and marketing has helped me tremendously when it comes to connecting with clients on a personal level and helping them achieve exactly what they are looking for in a transaction,” said Keisler. “However, tooting my own horn has never come naturally to me, and that’s why I wanted to find a brand that already has a renowned reputation and can provide widespread exposure. The CENTURY 21® brand represents exactly that.”

“We’re so excited to welcome Christian and his firm to the CENTURY 21® network,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “In his young real estate career, Christian has already made a name for himself in both the commercial and residential space – a feat which uniquely sets him apart in his service area. We know Christian already has growth on his mind, and we can’t wait to provide him with the tools to help him pursue new opportunities.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/about-us/.