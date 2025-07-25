Above, Felicia Hengle addresses the crowd at Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty’s regional awards banquet

The real estate industry helps individuals and families find homes, guides agents in building successful careers and drives economic growth in communities.

That’s why Felicia Hengle, originally pursuing a career in restaurant and nightclub management, transitioned to real estate when seeking a career with greater impact.

She started in a frontline role, gaining hands-on experience in sales and understanding the complexities of real estate transactions. This foundation helped Hengle develop a strong grasp of client needs and market dynamics, so when she had the opportunity to step into a leadership role, it was an easy decision.

Since 2015, Hengle has served as president of Ohio operations for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies. She oversees more than 350 agents and brokers across eight locations in the state—recording an annual sales volume of approximately $400 million.

How did the Ohio market fare in 2024, and what did you see throughout the first half of 2025?

Felicia Hengle: In 2024, our market experienced a dynamic year marked by fluctuating interest rates, shifting buyer demand and ongoing inventory challenges. While the first half of the year saw some hesitancy from buyers due to economic uncertainty and higher mortgage rates, the latter part of the year brought renewed activity as rates stabilized and consumer confidence improved. Sellers who had been waiting on the sidelines began reentering the market, leading to a gradual increase in inventory in some areas.

As we moved into 2025, the first few months indicated continued market adjustments. Buyers are becoming more strategic, focusing on affordability and value, while sellers are adapting to more balanced conditions. We’re seeing increased competition in certain price points, particularly in entry-level and mid-range homes, while the luxury market remains steady with selective buyers.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

FH: It lies in our commitment to exceptional service, deep market expertise and a strong focus on innovation. Our team has an in-depth understanding of the local market and offers insightful advice that drives results. Whether it’s navigating neighborhood trends or leveraging market data to inform pricing strategies, our expertise gives clients a competitive edge. We differentiate ourselves in the market by offering a combination of personalized, high-touch service and cutting-edge technology that enhances both the client experience and our agents’ ability to succeed. Whether buying, selling or investing, we ensure that our clients feel supported, informed and confident in their decisions.

What unique perspectives do you believe women bring to the table in real estate?

FH: Coldwell Banker has founded a movement called “What Moves Her,” introduced in 2020 to help women in the real estate industry develop their leadership skills and realize their professional development goals. Women in leadership excel in adaptability and problem-solving, and their perspectives shape team dynamics and decision-making in impactful ways. One of the greatest strengths women often bring to the table is a collaborative and empathetic leadership style. Real estate is a relationship-driven industry, and the ability to actively listen, understand diverse perspectives and foster meaningful connections enhances both client experiences and team cohesion. Another key strength is emotional intelligence, which plays a critical role in negotiations, conflict resolution and building high-performing teams. A strong ability to read situations, manage emotions and create inclusive work environments leads to better communication and trust among agents, clients and competitors.

How would you describe your leadership style, and how do you inspire and motivate your team?

FH: My leadership style is collaborative, strategic and people-focused. I believe in leading by example, fostering a culture of accountability, adaptability and continuous growth while ensuring my team feels supported and empowered. I inspire and motivate my team by creating a clear vision and purpose. People perform at their best when they understand the bigger picture. I communicate our brokerage’s mission and goals clearly, helping agents and staff see how their roles contribute to our collective success. I prioritize ongoing training, mentorship and professional development, equipping my team with the tools they need to succeed in an evolving market. By investing in their growth, I create a culture of confidence and competence.

What strategies have you found effective for maintaining a healthy work-life balance in a demanding field?

FH: Balancing work and personal life in the real estate industry, especially in a leadership role, requires intentional effort and strong time management boundaries. I structure my schedule by blocking out time for essential work tasks, leadership responsibilities and personal commitments. Just as I would schedule a client meeting, I schedule personal time to ensure it doesn’t get overlooked. Self-care and recharging are vital to success. I prioritize activities that keep me energized, whether it’s exercising, reading or simply taking time to disconnect by spending time hiking, walking, horseback riding, etc. When I’m with my family or taking personal time, I strive to be fully present.

VITALS:

Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies

Years in business: 98

Size: 85 offices, 1,671 agents

Regions served: Northeast Ohio, Michigan, Florida

2024 Transactions: 12,761

2024 Sales Volume: $4,143,079,387

https://www.schmidtfamilyofcompanies.com