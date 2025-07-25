Before you bring home a puppy or kitten, move medications, cleaning products, laundry detergent and other chemicals to places that your pet won’t be able to reach.

Your kitten or puppy will get better at climbing and jumping as it gets older. Consider that when deciding where to store chemicals.

Some houseplants are toxic to pets. Get rid of any plants that could make your pet sick.

Common household items can be hazardous to a puppy or kitten. Secure electrical wires, cords on blinds and small objects that your pet could choke on.

Keep lids on toilets and trash cans.

Use gates to confine your pet to safe areas and keep it away from stairs, the stove or a fireplace.

Go through each room, look at things from the perspective of a puppy or kitten, and

address safety hazards.

Give your pet plenty of safe toys to keep it occupied.