Michelle Young, director of developer services for Michael Saunders & Company, discusses the appeal of The Residences at 400 Central—an exceptional new development in St. Petersburg, Florida—which is represented by Michael Saunders & Company, a participant in Destinations by LeadingRE.

Tell us about The Resi-dences at 400 Central.

400 Central is a transformative, approximately 1.3 million-square-foot development in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, that will include a 46-story condominium with 301 luxury homes ranging from $1.2M to $8M USD, ground-floor retail and restaurants as well as Class A office space. The project is being developed by New York-based Red Apple Real Estate and is scheduled for completion this year. The design team is led by interna-tionally renowned architec-tural firm Arquitectonica.

What are some of the property’s most attractive amenities?

With over 36,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor private residential amenities, including the 46th floor Sky Lounge Observatory, all residents can enjoy unparalleled panoramic views from Tampa Bay to the Gulf of Mexico. This private amenity deck features interior and exterior lounge spaces perfect for residents to enjoy and entertain from the height of luxury. Additional amenities include a private dining room with access to a catering kitchen, game room, wellness area, resort-style pool deck with outdoor kitchen, bocce ball and a dog run.

Can you describe the vision behind this project?

Developer John Catsimatidis has a family connection to the Ccity of St. Petersburg, which is evident in his dynamic vision for The Residences at 400 Central. He describes the project as “a landmark live-work-play destination” in the heart of Central Avenue designed to honor the coastal charm the Catsimatidis family fell in love with more than 30 years ago.

Catsimatidis enlisted the talents of world-renowned architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, principal of the esteemed Arquitectonica, who was deeply inspired by the city on the water. “When you look from the sky at this region of St. Petersburg, all you see is the way land meets water,” Fort-Brescia said.

What can you tell us about the philosophy behind the develop-ment’s design?

The interior and exterior amenities have been curated by Vincent Celano, founder and principal of New York City’s Celano Design Studio. The Celano Design Studio has made its name in hospitality design, collaborating with brands including Centurion Restaurant Group, Elizabeth Blau & Associates, Grove Bay Hospitality, Fenwick Hospitality and The One Group.

The studio’s focus is to embrace what people are looking for in hospitality today and how that can be translated into the ultimate living and entertainment experience. From the tropical resort-style pool deck, to the co-working spaces, private dining room and comfortable theater lounge, to the luxurious grand lobby, Celano utilized a warm, relaxed

palette.

“Channeling the vibrant energy of St. Petersburg, The Residences at 400 Central offer residents the approachable sophistication of city living with a coastal-modern design featuring dramatic architectural moves and warm organic materials,” Celano said.

What makes the project’s loca-tion so appealing?

400 Central puts residents in the center of St. Petersburg, Florida, an eclectic coastal city known for its thriving art scene, selection of topnotch restaurants, vibrant nightlife, boutique shopping and award-winning white sand beaches. It fittingly holds the moniker “Sunshine City” for its record-breaking average of 361 days of sunshine per year.

The city recently completed the St. Pete Pier, a vibrant waterfront hub offering entertainment, dining and recreational activities, strengthening its appeal as a tourism and lifestyle destination. Additionally, the city is home to over 20 museums, including the Salvador Dalí Museum, which attracts cultural tourists and boosts local economic activity. These ongoing developments and cultural assets make it an increasingly attractive market for real estate investment.

For more information, register at residences400central.com, email info@residences400central.com or visit destinationsbyleadingre.com.