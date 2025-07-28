When you look at a house that you’re thinking about buying, consider the broader community.

Find an area with easy access to things you’ll need or want to use, such as stores, restaurants, a gym, a park and healthcare facilities.

If you commute to work, find a place with easy access to public transportation or a highway.

If you have or plan to have kids, learn about the quality of local schools. Inquire about any specific resources your children might need.

Look for a neighborhood with kids around the same age as yours.

Research local crime rates and ask if there is a neighborhood watch program.

Take advantage of your real estate agent’s in-depth local knowledge.