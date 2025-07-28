Rearranging furniture is one of the easiest ways to redecorate your home. Consider moving furniture, light fixtures and artwork from one room to another.

Repaint the walls in the same color, use a different color or add an accent wall.

Upgrade wooden furniture with a fresh coat of paint and new hardware.

Before you buy anything, go through your house and see what you already have. You might find things that you forgot you owned.

If you have an artistic side, decorate your house with DIY projects.

Look for inexpensive and unique items at thrift stores and yard sales.

Decorate your house with real or artificial plants. If you want real plants, make sure that they’re not toxic to pets.

Redecorating doesn’t have to be expensive. You just have to be creative and resourceful.