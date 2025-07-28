The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has recovered control of its financial accounts following a ruling on July 25 by U.S. District Court Judge Eric Tostrud of Minnesota, a month after former CEO Ryan Weyandt took control of the accounts, violating Minnesota Uniform Trade Secrets Act and the Federal Defend Trade Secrets Act, according to court documents. Weyandt had allegedly done so following allegations that the trade group was in disrepair.

Weyandt—CEO of the nonprofit, which lobbies on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community in real estate and connects consumers with housing resources, between January 2021 and December 3, 2024—resigned due to personal reasons which, according to the documents, included struggles with addiction and/or dependency.

The ruling states that Weyandt, who is facing felony charges in Minnesota for alleged possession of explicit content involving minors, must return the group’s domains, emails, social media profiles and financial accounts.

The company filed for relief on July 1, asking for control back among other things, accusing him of civil theft and violating the Trade Secrets Act and asking for appropriate damages according to the charges.

Weyandt’s legal dispute with the Alliance traces back to June 2025, six months after his departure from the organization in December 2024. He told the group’s leaders and members via email that he had assumed emergency oversight as the Alliance’s incorporator and listed agent with the IRS and Minnesota Secretary of State.

In a Substack post, Weyandt said his actions were based on issues within the group’s leadership, including vacant board seats, uncontrolled expenditures, the pursuit of bankruptcy without informing him as CEO, and the cancelation of national votes and events without proper notice.

Following that, Weyandt was directed to close the group’s bank account by August 25, and is prohibited from accessing the remaining accounts. He is also not allowed to speak or act on behalf of the Alliance, a decision Tostrud ruled was partly due to criminal allegations against him.

