When you remove clutter, areas that were blocked will become accessible.

You might be shocked by the amount of dirt, dust and pet hair you remove and by how much indoor air quality improves.

Clutter can create safety hazards, especially for young children and senior citizens. Spring cleaning can make your home safer.

When you remove clutter, you might notice a problem that you weren’t aware of, such as mold or a damaged electrical outlet.

Once you’ve gotten rid of things you don’t need, you’ll have more space to organize things you keep.

Clutter can make you feel anxious and overwhelmed. Spring cleaning can make you feel more in control of your life and more confident in your ability to handle challenges.

Cleaning and eliminating distractions can make you more focused and productive.