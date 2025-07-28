Caring for the trees in your yard is an important part of caring for your house.

Branches that extend over the roof can damage or loosen shingles. If rainwater gets under them, your home can suffer serious moisture damage.

If a branch falls in a storm, it can damage the siding and windows as it slides to the ground or land on the roof and cause it to cave in.

Leaves from trees near your house can clog the gutters. If water can’t pass through the gutters, it can damage the roof, siding and foundation.

Long branches can make the roof easily accessible to squirrels, raccoons, rodents and insects.

Tree roots can damage your home’s foundation, plumbing and septic system.

Routine maintenance can prevent these sorts of problems. Have your trees inspected by a professional and trimmed as needed