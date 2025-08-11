Above: Morgan Carey

Real Estate Webmasters (REW) has officially released a Caller ID feature for REW Dialer, offering customers a more personalized and trusted way to connect with leads. This latest product update allows agents to use their own phone number when calling leads directly from REW CRM, which can increase answer rates and avoid calls being labeled as spam.

REW Dialer’s Caller ID was developed as a response from the community’s feedback, and as a company known for shaping its products around what agents need, it’s no surprise that this requested feature has been added to the dialer.

This feature is a must-have for agents who want to successfully connect with more prospects. When a lead receives a call from a number they recognize, they’re more likely to answer. By allowing agents to display their own number instead of a virtual number, the Caller ID invokes familiarity and trustworthy feelings.

“This is about improving that first touchpoint,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “When your own number appears on the screen, you’re not just another unknown call. You become a real human being.”

Adding Caller ID to REW Dialer is another way to help agents have more meaningful conversations. It’s through these real connections that conversion can happen, and Real Estate Webmasters’ mission is to equip agents with all the tools they need to jumpstart those interactions. This focus on conversations isn’t new. The REW Dialer update earlier this year also features Conversations mapping, allowing users to automatically categorize their calls based on outcome. Together, all these new dialer features support agents in their lead engagement and conversion efforts. Looking ahead, customers can expect future product releases to continue building on this path.

Together with the Caller ID feature, Real Estate Webmasters also released a new phone number status icon on the CRM’s Lead Details page and Leads View. This visual guide helps agents instantly verify if a lead’s number is valid or not. Additionally, phone number status filters were added to make it easier to segment leads and maintain a clean database.

If you’re a current REW Dialer user, these features are already available on the platform. You may reach out to your account manager if you have questions or need help with setup. REW CRM users who are interested in adding the Dialer to their CRM may easily do so by connecting with their account manager.

“We’re always looking for ways to make life easier for agents,” concludes Carey. “With these updates, we’re helping them start more conversations and boost their chance of closing more deals.”

For more information on Real Estate Webmasters’ products and services, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com, and check out their latest updates and releases at www.realestatewebmasters.com/resources.